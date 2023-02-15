HUNT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.66 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and $19.66 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

