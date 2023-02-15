HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and $4,387.87 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

