Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 9,550 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

