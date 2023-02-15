IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.
IMI Stock Performance
IMIAF remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Wednesday. IMI has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.
About IMI
