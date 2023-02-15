Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 475,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,059. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Immunic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

In other news, Director Joerg Neermann acquired 18,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 574,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 915,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.