Immutable X (IMX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122.55 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004974 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $686.52 million and approximately $122.55 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
