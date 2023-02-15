IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Down 19.1%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares dropped 19.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 97,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 34,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

