indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.62

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2089468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
