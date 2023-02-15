indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.62

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2089468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

