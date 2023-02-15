IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $36,067.09 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

