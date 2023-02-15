IndiGG Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $39,038.98 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00425037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.58 or 0.28148962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

