InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 34,332 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,006.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71.
In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $334,463.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,838 shares of company stock worth $875,363 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
