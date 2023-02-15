InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.
InMode Price Performance
InMode stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.
Institutional Trading of InMode
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.