InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.84 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Institutional Trading of InMode

About InMode

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 490,671 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

