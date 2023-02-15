InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

InMode Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.