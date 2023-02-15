INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of INNOVATE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,161 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in INNOVATE by 554.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,662 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in INNOVATE by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,013,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 835,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in INNOVATE by 549.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 553,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in INNOVATE by 16.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,825,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,375 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE Stock Performance

Shares of VATE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 242,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. INNOVATE has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

INNOVATE Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.