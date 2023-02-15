Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 43 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £147.49 ($179.04).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Roger Stott purchased 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($182.52).

On Friday, December 9th, Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.33), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($77,514.68).

On Monday, December 12th, Roger Stott acquired 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($183.03).

LON AJB traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346.20 ($4.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,487. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3,147.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.90). The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 4.59 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJB shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.11).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

