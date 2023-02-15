Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,638,989 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:AMC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 35,823,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.