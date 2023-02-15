Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,638,989 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 35,823,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 132.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.