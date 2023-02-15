Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Sells 20,511 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $30,356.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 442,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc D’annunzio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $73,798.47.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKKT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

