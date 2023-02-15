Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 1,481 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $12,307.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,731.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,948,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,646. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1,985.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enovix

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

