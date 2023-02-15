Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Chien sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $17,062.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,940 shares in the company, valued at $132,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Chien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 292,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,029. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

