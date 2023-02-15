Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells 8,616 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Mcwilliams Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. 562,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.15. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

