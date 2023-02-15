Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 15,119 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 510,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

About SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

