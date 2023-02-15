Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 15,119 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SEAS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 510,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
