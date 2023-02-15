Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells 34,875 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. 6,628,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $257.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.