Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 2,619 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,337. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,715,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

