Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,470 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 125.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,546.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,420.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,344.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

