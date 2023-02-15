Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,423 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,246 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

