Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

