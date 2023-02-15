Intech Investment Management LLC Has $31.01 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

