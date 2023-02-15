Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,219 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

