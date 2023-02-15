Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,383 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

