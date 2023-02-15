Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234,775 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

