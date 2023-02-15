Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 190,607 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,607 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

