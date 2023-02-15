Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 367,528 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367,528 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

