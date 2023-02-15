Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 43,762 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hasbro worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

