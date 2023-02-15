Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares trading hands.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
