Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. 374,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

