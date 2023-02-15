Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFSPF shares. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. Interfor has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

