International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Security LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 135.1% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,384,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,251,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

