Interval Partners LP Acquires 41,229 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 280.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.4 %

RRX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.36. 24,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $164.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

