Interval Partners LP Acquires 614,651 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,651 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,460,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 575,365 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 747,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955,893. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

