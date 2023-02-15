Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,908. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $258.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.48. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

