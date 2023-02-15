Interval Partners LP Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,464,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,675,000 after buying an additional 1,630,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $513,025. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.