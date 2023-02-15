Interval Partners LP Invests $6.43 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Associated Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 299,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,439,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 112,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,892. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

