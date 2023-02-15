Interval Partners LP Makes New $18.47 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. 221,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $128.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

