Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 153,350 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.19% of ITT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

