Interval Partners LP Reduces Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320,438 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 1.7% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned 0.50% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $39,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. 65,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

