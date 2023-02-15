Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.83% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 7,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,080. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.