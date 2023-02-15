Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.83% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 7,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,080. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,288 shares of company stock worth $264,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

