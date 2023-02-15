Interval Partners LP Sells 16,462 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Interval Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

