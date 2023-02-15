Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells $8,166,286.89 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,876. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

