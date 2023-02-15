InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 53,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,089. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,461 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

