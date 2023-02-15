InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 178,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.