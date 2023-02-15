InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 178,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.